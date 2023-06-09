Hardcore terrorist involved in attacks in Pakistan killed in Afghanistan

Sanaullah Ghafari was designated global terrorist in 2021

09 June,2023 11:38 am

KABUL (Dunya News) – A hardcore terrorist, who masterminded several militant attacks in Pakistan and other countries, was mysteriously killed in Afghanistan.

Sanaullah Ghafari, who had been leading the operations of the ISIS-Khorasan since 2020, was also wanted to the United States which has offered a reward of up to $10 million for information leading to his arrest.

Ghafari, also known as Shahab al-Muhajir, was killed in northeastern province of Kunar in Afghanistan. He and his family had migrated to Afghanistan from India and he got his education at Ghafari seminary in Kabul.

He had been involved in attacks in Iran, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Afghanistan. He was designated as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) by United Nations, US and European Union in December 2021.

The ISIS-K lead was also involved in attack on Pakistani embassy in Kabul, Imam Bargar Qisa Khawani Bazar, Peshawar, and others while in Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, he carried out rocket attacks.

He had also played role in the August 26, 2021, terrorist attack at the Kabul airport.