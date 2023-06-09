Road accidents claim two lives in Karachi

09 June,2023 04:37 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) – At least two person were killed in two road accidents caused by over-speeding in various parts of Karachi on late Thursday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the first accident occurred near Babar Kanta in Murtaza Chowrangi area of Landhi where a speeding dumper hit a motorcycle, killing one person on the spot.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead body to hospital. According to police, the deceased has been identified as Zohaib. Police have also arrested the driver of the dumper.

The second accident occurred at the Super Highway near Punjab Bus Stand where a speeding vehicle crushed a pedestrian to death. Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead body to hospital. The identity of the deceased is not yet known.

