Pakistan elected as member of UN Economic and Social Council

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan elected as member of UN Economic and Social Council

In balloting in the 193-member General Assembly, Pakistan received 129 votes.

09 June,2023 04:31 am

UNITED NATIONS (APP) - Pakistan was on Thursday elected to the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), the economic arm of the United Nations, for a three-year term, beginning January 1, 2024, with Ambassador Munir Akram saying that the success was a recognition of “our positive role in international diplomacy”.

In balloting in the 193-member General Assembly, Pakistan received 129 votes.

Pakistan was contesting one of three Asian seats – also being contested by Iraq, Japan, Nepal and Tajikistan.

A two-third majority – 124 votes – was required for election.

“We’re very gratified at Pakistan’s success in an highly contested election. Our success is a recognition of Pakistan’s importance and its positive role in international diplomacy,” the Pakistani envoy said in an interview after the election victory.

“We hope to play yet once again our active role in the forum of ECOSOC by fostering agreement on the structure and content of new, more dynamic and equitable structure of international economic cooperation,” Ambassador Akram said.

Pakistan, he said, would also help develop consensus on the measures for recovery from the current crises and revive the prospects of achieving the SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals).

“I also appreciate my team at the Pakistan Mission to the United Nations for their hard work and dedication in securing this election,” Ambassador Akram said.

“I feel privileged to play my role in representing Pakistan as an advocate of strengthening the development pillar of the UN and attaches great importance to the work of ECOSOC.”

Others elected on the Asian seats are: Japan (127 votes); and Nepal (145 votes). Iraq, with 50 votes, and Tajikistan, with 120 votes, did not make it.

Pakistan has in the past served on the ECOSOC for 10 times, and in the capacity as the 54-member body’s President for six times – 1952, 1957, 1975, 1995, 2005 and 2020.

The ECOSOC, a principal UN organ, coordinates economic, social, and related work of the 14 UN specialized agencies, functional commissions and five regional commissions. It serves as the central forum for discussing international economic and social issues, and for formulating policy recommendations addressed to member states and the United Nations system.

ECOSOC is responsible for promoting higher standards of living, full employment, and economic and social progress; identifying solutions to international economic, social and health problems; facilitating international cultural and educational cooperation; and encouraging universal respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms.

