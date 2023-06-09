Asif Zardari, Bilawal congratulate PPP candidate on winning LA-15 by-poll

Bilawal Bhutto thanked the people of Bagh for reposing faith in the Pakistan People’s Party.

09 June,2023 03:34 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday congratulated PPP candidate Sardar Ziaul Qamar on winning Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s (AJK) LA-15 by-election.

Asif Ali Zardari said that the people of District Bagh have also given a clear message that PPP is a political reality from Karachi to Kashmir. He said that the PPP is symbol of federation in the country.

Meanwhile, Bilawal Bhutto in his message on Twitter thanked the people of Bagh for reposing faith in the Pakistan People’s Party. “After Multan and Karachi the Bagh by-election has cemented our winning streak,” Bilawal said.

PPP’s Sardar Ziaul Qamar on Thursday won Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s (AJK) LA-15 by-election, unofficial result suggested. Mr Zia got 25755 votes leaving behind PML-N’s Mushtaq Minhas, who secured 20485 votes. Voter turnout stood slightly over 50 percent.