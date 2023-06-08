Hina, Swedish First Deputy Speaker discuss Pak-Sweden bilateral issues

They expressed desire to strengthen parliamentary ties between Pakistan and Sweden.

08 June,2023 05:38 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar has met First Deputy Speaker at the Swedish Parliament (Riksdag) Kenneth G Forslund.

During the meeting, they discussed the bilateral relations as well as regional and global issues of mutual interest, Foreign Office Spokesperson posted on her Twitter handle on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, senior officials of leading Sweden based international companies also called on Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar in Stockholm.

She appreciated their investments in Pakistan and discussed possibilities of further collaboration.

The Minister of State assured them of Pakistan's full support.

Those who met the Minister of State included Vice President for Food Development Rafael Fabrega, Mnaging Director of TetraPak Awais Bin Nasim, Chief Financial Officer of Seamless Distribution Systems Martin Schedin, Chief Information Officer of Tundra Fonder Mattias Martinsson and CEO Ahlens AB Ayad Al-Saffar.

