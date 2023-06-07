Salaried class earning below Rs100,000 should be exempted from tax: Sirajul Haq

Sirajul Haq asks Ishaq Dar to present interest-free budget

07 June,2023 08:42 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Sirajul Haq on Wednesday said that those whose salary was less than Rs100,000 should be exempted from tax.

Addressing the pre-budget seminar organised by the JI, Mr Haq said there exists corruption worth $7 billion in the country every day.

In connection with the elimination of the menace of corruption from the country, Mr Haq was of the view that the incumbent government should devise such a system in the upcoming budget that will eliminate corruption.

"Our government does not consult businessmen, farmers, factories, or workers at the time of budgeting," he rued.

Mr Haq advised Finance Minister Ishaq Dar to present an interest-free budget in line with the Federal Shariat Court (FSC).



