FM Bilawal meets Karbala governor

FM Bilawal, Karbala governor discuss matters related to convenience of Pakistani pilgrims

07 June,2023 07:12 pm

KARBALA (Dunya News) – Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari met Karbala Governor Nasif Al Khattab on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed issues of mutual interest between the two countries. Matters related to the convenience of Pakistani pilgrims during their visit to Iraq were also highlighted.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari said, “We are going to establish the facilitation centre for the Pakistani pilgrims.”

The foreign minister offered the services of Pakistani doctors and medical staff to Iraq on the occasion of Ashura and Arbaeen.

On Tuesday, Mr Bhutto-Zardari laid the foundation stone of the new Pakistan's embassy in Baghdad.

Iraqi deputy prime minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein also accompanied Mr Bhutto-Zardari in the foundation stone laying ceremony. Pakistan's Ambassador to Iraq Ahmed Amjad Ali and Iraqi Ambassador Hamid Abbas Lafta also participated in the event.

On this occasion, Mr Bhutto-Zardari was of the view that the construction of the Pakistan embassy complex in Baghdad was welcoming step.

On the other side, FM Bhutto-Zardari also paid visit to Imam Musa Kazim’s shrine.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari specially arrived at the holy shrine of Imam Musa Kazim. He also planted a sapling on the premises of the holy shrine.

He also prayed for the unity of the Muslim world and the prosperity of the country during his visit to the Imam Musa Kazim’s shrine.