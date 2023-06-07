US values its long standing cooperation with Pakistan: State Dept

Vedant Patel said we always viewed a prosperous and democratic Pakistan critical to US interests.

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) - US State Department principal deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel on Tuesday said that the United States values its long standing cooperation with Pakistan.

Briefing the newsmen in Washington, Vedant Patel said: "We have always viewed a prosperous and democratic Pakistan critical to US interests and that remains unchanged."

Responding to a question regarding allegations of a "foreign conspiracy" plotted in Washington to overthrow the previous government in Pakistan, Vedant Patel said that there is no truth to these allegations.

These allegations are categorically false, he said and added that Pakistani politics are a matter for the people of Pakistani to decide and for them to pursue within the auspices of their own constitution and laws.

