FM Bilawal pays visit to Imam Musa Kazim's shrine
Pakistan
Bilawal prays for unity of Muslim world
BAGHDAD (Dunya News) – Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Tuesday paid visit to Imam Musa Kazin’s shrine.
Mr Bhutto-Zardari specially arrived at the holy shrine of Imam Musa Kazim. He also planted a sapling in the premises of the holy shrine.
He also prayed for the unity of the Muslim world and the prosperity of the country during his visit to the Imam Musa Kazim’s shrine.
— PPP (@MediaCellPPP) June 6, 2023
On Monday, Mr Bhutto-Zardari said that there were opportunities to increase trade and economic cooperation between Pakistan and Iraq.
The foreign minister said both the countries need to transform the fraternal relationship into a partnership.