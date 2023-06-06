FM Bilawal pays visit to Imam Musa Kazim's shrine

Pakistan Pakistan FM Bilawal pays visit to Imam Musa Kazim's shrine

Bilawal prays for unity of Muslim world

06 June,2023 08:30 pm

BAGHDAD (Dunya News) – Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Tuesday paid visit to Imam Musa Kazin’s shrine.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari specially arrived at the holy shrine of Imam Musa Kazim. He also planted a sapling in the premises of the holy shrine.

He also prayed for the unity of the Muslim world and the prosperity of the country during his visit to the Imam Musa Kazim’s shrine.

On Monday, Mr Bhutto-Zardari said that there were opportunities to increase trade and economic cooperation between Pakistan and Iraq.

The foreign minister said both the countries need to transform the fraternal relationship into a partnership.

