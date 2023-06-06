Met Office predicts rain at isolated places in Punjab, KP, Kashmir

Pakistan Met Office predicts rain at isolated places in Punjab, KP, Kashmir

06 June,2023 04:33 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted rain-wind/thunderstorms for isolated places in South Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and adjoining areas during the next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. Western currents were reaching into western and central parts of the country.

The PMD stated that "Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in southern parts".

However, rain-wind/thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in Potohar region, south Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and adjoining areas, the PMD added.

During the last 24 hours, hot and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm occurred in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Turbat, Sibbi 45°C and Dalbandin 44°C.

