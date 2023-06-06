PM grieved over martyrdom of soldier in South Waziristan

Pakistan Pakistan PM grieved over martyrdom of soldier in South Waziristan

PM Shehbaz said that nation would never forget the supreme sacrifices of their soldiers.

06 June,2023 03:38 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of Lance Naik Muhammad Sabir who embraced martyrdom in an encounter with terrorists in Ladha, South Waziristan.

The prime minister prayed for grant of patience to the bereaved family. He said the whole nation including him pay tribute to this great son of Pakistan army for his sacrifice for the country.

He said Pakistani nation would never forget the supreme sacrifices of their soldiers who laid down their lives for security of the Pakistani nation.

