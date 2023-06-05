FM Bilawal stresses increasing economic cooperation between Pakistan, Iraq

FM Bilawal stresses increasing economic cooperation between Pakistan, Iraq

05 June,2023 11:35 pm

ISLAMABAD (APP) – Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has said that there are opportunities to increase trade and economic cooperation between Pakistan and Iraq.

He was addressing Pak Iraq Business Forum in Baghdad on Monday. The foreign minister said both the countries need to transform the fraternal relationship into a partnership.

Earlier, Mr Bhutto-Zardari and Iraq’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Dr Fuad Hussein, met here Monday and discussed matters to boost bilateral ties between their countries.

The two sides agreed to enhance relations between Pakistan and Iraq in diverse and multidimensional areas including diplomatic ties.

Bilawal arrived in Iraq from Jordan on the second leg of his three-day visit on Monday morning. Deputy foreign minister Muhammad Hussain Bahr-ul-Uloom, Pakistan’s ambassador to Iraq Ahmed Amjad Ali, and senior officials of the embassy received the foreign minister.

During his stay in Iraq, Bilawal will hold meetings with the political leadership of the country. He will lay the foundation-stone of the Pakistan embassy besides a visit to Ziaraat.

Earlier, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that Bilawal was undertaking visit on the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Iraq, Dr Fuad Hussein.

Several PPP leaders including Faisal Karim Kundi, Sharjeel Memon, Nasir Hussain Shah, Nadeem Afzal Chan, Mukesh Chawla, Qasim Naveed Qamar have been accompanying the foreign minister.

Last week, Bilawal reached Amman to attend the royal wedding on the invitation of royal family of Jordan.

He met Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and “discussed matters of bilateral interest, regional issues and future prospects in various.”