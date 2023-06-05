PPP nominates unelected Murtaza Wahab for Karachi mayor candidate
Pakistan
Bilawal reposes faith in nominees for Sindh local government
KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto on Monday nominated party’s spokesperson Murtaza Wahab for the Karachi mayor slot.
Taking to Twitter, he congratulated all the nominees for Sindh local government and expressed faith in the chosen candidates for “serving the people”.
Meanwhile, PPP Sindh president Nisar Khuhro announced names of slots of chairmen, deputy chairmen, mayors, and deputy mayors.
More to follow …