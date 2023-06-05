Zil Haj moon likely to be sighted on June 19

Eidul Azha to be celebrated on June 29

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – There are ample chances that the Zil Hajj moon would be sighted on June 19, says the Climate Data Processing Centre. So this prediction means that the Eidul Azha is likely to be celebrated on Thursday, June 29.

The Climate Data Processing Centre says the birth of moon is to take place at 9:37pm on June 18; it would be visible to the people the next evening as its age would be around 22 hours at sunset.

However, the matter is to be ultimately decided by the Ruet-i-Hilal Committee which holds a meeting for moon-sighting on 29th of every month.

Separately, the National Assembly passed “The Pakistan Ruet-e-Hilal Bill 2022”, banning the establishment of private committees and announcement of the status of new moon ahead of the official declaration.

The proposed legislation was pending in the Lower House of Parliament since 2021. It aims at ending the controversies which the country faces twice every year on the occasion of Eid moon-sighting.

“No committee, entity or organisation by whatever name called, other than the federal, provincial and district committees for sighting the moon, shall operate in all over Pakistan or any part,” read the bill which now requires the Senate’s approval.

