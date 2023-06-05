LHC orders Punjab govt to furnish details of cases filed against Qureshi

Gohar Bano seeks court order for not arresting Qureshi in any secret case

05 June,2023 11:13 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Lahore High Court has sought details of the cases filed against PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi from the Punjab government.

Justice Ali Baqir Najafi of Lahore High Court conducted hearing of the petition filed by Gohar Bano, daughter of Shah Mahmood Qureshi, seeking court order for not arresting Mr Qureshi in cases registered after May 9 and to provide details of cases registered against him.

Chief Secretary and IG Punjab have been made parties in the petition. The petitioner argued that Mr Qureshi was a former foreign minister and an important leader of a political party. The petitioner further said that police could arrest the PTI leader in any secret case registered against him after May 9.

She prayed to the court that information of secret cases registered after the May 9 should be provided. The petitioner requested the court to order police that her father should not be arrested in any secret case registered against him after May 9.

The court adjourned the hearing by seeking details of the cases registered against the PTI’s vice chairman from the Punjab government till tomorrow (Tuesday).