Interim CM Naqvi takes notice of deaths caused by electrocution in swimming pool

04 June,2023 11:45 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab interim chief minister Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday took notice of the deaths of youth due to current in the swimming pool in the limits of Gujarpura police station.

The CM expressed regret over the incident of the deaths commissioner and he also sought a report from the commissioner Lahore.

Meanwhile, deputy commissioner Lahore and SSP also visited the accident site and directed proceedings against those responsible for the negligence.

Earlier, two people lost their lives due to electrocuting while taking bath in a swimming pool in Lahore.

The sad incident took place in Karwal Ghati area of Gujar Pur when a sudden electric shock claimed the lives of three people.

The police and rescue teams rushed to the site and tried to save the lives however unfortunately three individuals lost their lives.

Police officials said evidence was being collected from the site adding the swimming pool owner Yousaf was being questioned.

