Kundi, Memon, Chan arrive in Iraq on private visit

04 June,2023 09:56 pm

NAJAF (Dunya News) – Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Faisal Karim, flanked by Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon, arrived in Iraq on a private visit on Sunday.

Mr Memon, along with other leaders, will visit the religious places



The PPP leaders will also hold meetings with political personalities.

Earlier today, former Sindh chief minister Qaim Ali Shah heaped praise on Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

Speaking to media, Mr Shah said, "I would like to felicitate my leadership for flexing muscles in Punjab. There has been a significant change in Punjab and Sindh within a year".

"It is quite rare that people are blessed with political insight and wisdom. Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has worked hard to improve ties with the foreign countries, including China."

He recounted the political importance of his party, saying, "In the past, we had faced dictatorships. The PPP workers did not care about their lives and persistently chanted the slogans in favour of former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto."



