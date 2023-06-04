Qamar Khan deals a fresh blow to PTI

PTI leader condemns 9/5 riots

04 June,2023 06:52 pm

MANDI BAHAUDDIN (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) continues to suffer blows from defections, as another leader, Qamar Khan, dealt a fresh blow to the embattled party on Sunday.

Speaking to media, Mr Khan condemned the events that transpired on May 9, adding that the miscreants should be brought to justice. "I condemn the attacks on the military installations," he added.

He heaped praise on the army, saying, "We stand with the army. The army is protecting the country".

Speaking about his political future, Mr Khan said, "I will shape up the new strategy in line with my political future after consulting with my supporters."

On Friday, PTI leader Pir Ghulam Mohiuddin Chishti announced to quit the embattled party.

Speaking to media, Mr Chisti condemned the May 9 violence. He said, "I am ready to sacrifice my live for the sake of the country".

