PPP to announce candidates for Karachi mayor, deputy mayor next week

PPP’s Salman Abdullah Murad is strong candidate for post of deputy mayor

04 June,2023 05:54 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) is likely to announce the candidates for the posts of Karachi mayor and deputy mayor next week.

The sources divulged on Sunday that the PPP would likely to reject the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) request to adjust its candidate as deputy mayor.

The announcement of the posts of mayor and deputy mayor had been delayed because Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari was not present in the country.

For the post of deputy mayor, PPP leader Salman Abdullah Murad is the strong candidate.

The nomination papers will be submitted on June 9 in a bid to pick up the candidates for the posts of mayor, deputy mayor, chairman and vice chairman.