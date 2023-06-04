NAB seeks asset records of former federal ministers in 190m pounds case

04 June,2023 05:09 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunuya News) - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi takes a deeper dive into the scandal of the illegal transfer of 190 million pounds, seeking asset records of former federal ministers.

The anti-graft watchdog issued letters to excise secretaries of all provinces, asking for precise details of vehicles, houses, plots, and lands owned by 22 political leaders.

The prominent names include former ministers Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, Pervez Khattak, Umar Ayub, Hammad Azhar, Murad Saeed, Asad Umar, and Fawad Chaudhry.

Furthermore, NAB also demanded records of properties in the names of Azam Swati, Ali Zaidi, Faisal Vawda, Ali Amin Gandapur, Shafqat Mehmood, Ghulam Sarwar, and Shireen Mazari. Among others, NAB has directed that the details of properties owned by Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Farogh Naseem, Khusro Bakhtiar, Ejaz Ahmed Shah, and other former federal ministers and cabinet members should be presented.

The notice also stated that records of all vehicles purchased or sold by former federal ministers from 2018 till now should also be provided. As the investigation into the illegal transfer of 190 million pounds case deepens, the NAB Rawalpindi paced up investigation into the case.



