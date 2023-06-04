ACE pressurised me to give statement against Elahi: Rai Mumtaz

04 June,2023 04:53 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Assembly Secretary Rai Mumtaz said on Sundau that he was pressurised to give a statement against the former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi.

He recorded his statement before the court on Sunday and claimed he was also asked to give statement against Muhammad khan Bhatti adding he was taken to different places adding he was also blindfolded.

Mr Mumtaz claimed that the anti-corruption forces forced him to give statement that Muhammad Khan Bhatti gave Rs15 million to Parvez Elahi

