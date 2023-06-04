Omar Ayub claims third police raid at residence without search warrant

The PTI secretary general says police also conducted raids at the houses of other leaders

04 June,2023 09:27 am

HARIPUR (Web Desk) - PTI secretary general Omar Ayub Khan has said the KP police raided his Haripur house third time on early Sunday.

On his Twitter handle, the PTI leader said the pre-dawn raid were conducted without search warrants at the residential properties of other PTI leaders as well.

ہری پور میں میرے گھر پر بغیر سرچ وارنٹ کے پولیس کا چھاپہ جاری۔ پولیس نے بغیر سرچ وارنٹ کے سابق وزیر یوسف ایوب خان کے گھر پر چھاپہ مار کر ان کی جیپ چوری کر لی۔ اکبر ایوب خان پی ٹی آئی کے جنرل سیکرٹری ہزارہ ریجن اور ارشد ایوب خان سابق ایم پی اے اور وزیر کے گھروں پر بھی رات گئے… — Omar Ayub Khan (@OmarAyubKhan) June 3, 2023

He said police took away the jeep of Yousaf Ayub Khan during a raid at his house and also conducted raids at the residential properties of Akbar Ayub Khan, Akhtar Ayub Khan, and former KP minister Arshad Ayub Khan and conducted searches.

Taking to Twitter, the PTI said third raid was conducted at PTI secretary general Omar Ayub Khan's house in the last 10 days, while raids were also executed at many other KP leaders' houses. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police are reaching new lows every day.