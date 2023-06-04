PTI chief served warrants at Zaman Park in judge threat case

Former prime minister has been asked to appear before court on June 8

04 June,2023 09:14 am

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The Islamabad police served warrants on PTI chairman for his appearance before a court in the federal capital in woman judge threatening case.

The warrants were served at Zaman Park in Lahore for the PTI chief to appear on June 8.

PTI chief’s counsel Naeem Haider Panjutha said the court had issued bailable warrants for his client. He said the warrants were served at Zaman Park residence as per court orders. “The police had arrived at Zaman Park earlier in the day to serve warrants for PT chief’s appearance before the court on June 8,” Mr Panjutha said in a tweet on Saturday.

The case was registered in August last year after the PTI chairman had lashed out at Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry who had approved PTI leader Shahbaz Gill’s physical remand in a sedition case.

The Islamabad High Court also initiated contempt proceedings against the former prime minister who subsequently apologised to the judge.