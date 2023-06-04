PTI tries to fill lacunae amid resignation spree

Gandapur notified as PTI KP president, Ali Asghar as General Secretory KP

04 June,2023 02:27 am

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Former Federal Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has been named as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf’s president for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday.

The position of PTI’s KP president fell vacant after Parvez Khattak recently announced to resign from the party position. The notifications of appointment was issued by recently appointed General Secretory Omar Ayoob Khan

The newly appointed KP president Ali Amin Gnadapur is known to be one of the most important personality of Tehreek-e-Insaaf inner circle. Mr. Gandapur’s arrest before May 9 mayhem also spurred protest by the party stalwarts, however, he has been maintaining a low profile after getting bail from courts.

Whereas, the newly appointed PTI General Secretory for KP is the scion of Retd. Air Marshal Asghar Khan.