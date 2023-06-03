Two soldiers martyred in Bannu gun battle with terrorists

Armed forces determined to eliminate terrorism

03 June,2023 11:56 pm

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred in a gun battle with terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

The military's media wing said in a statement that two terrorists were also killed in an exchange of fire in Jani Khel area of the district. “Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists' location, resultantly two terrorists were sent to hell,” it added.

However, during intense exchange of fire, 40-year-old Naib Subedar Ghulam Murtaza, resident of District Bahawalpur, and 41-year-old Havildar Muhammad Anwar, resident of District Sialkot embraced martyrdom, the statement said.

The military’s media wing said sanitisation of the area was being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area. “Armed forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” it added.