Govt taking prudent initiatives for ease of doing business: Dar

Pakistan Pakistan Govt taking prudent initiatives for ease of doing business: Dar

Ishaq Dar said that the government is taking initiatives for economic growth of the country.

03 June,2023 03:13 am

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar said that the government is taking prudent initiatives for ease of doing business and economic growth of the country.

He was talking to a delegation of Coca-Cola led by its Regional President Ahmet Kursad Ertin in Islamabad on Friday.

The delegation apprised the Minister of the company's profile, operational nature of its business activities, and significant economic contribution in the overall GDP of the country.

The Finance Minister appreciated the contribution of the company in economic growth of Pakistan through significant revenue generation.

He assured the company of all possible support and cooperation from the government to expand its business and investment in the country.

