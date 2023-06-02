Justice Isa refutes reports of grouping in SC

Issues clarification on 'ignoring' CJP Bandial at a ceremony

02 June,2023 11:50 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Supreme Court senior pusine judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa on Friday said factually incorrect news should not be propagated after it was claimed that he had made a group within the apex court.

His statement comes after netizens started claiming that he had ignored CJP Bandial at the newly-appointed Federal Shariat Court chief justice Iqbal Hameedur Rehman’s oath-taking ceremony after a video surfaced on the social media.

Justice Isa said he had not formed a faction inside the top court, adding that he had been a victim of fabricated stories in the past. “Erroneous interpretations came forward on the media, and false news should not be spread as they caused unnecessary misunderstandings,” he added.

He went on to say that he met CJP Bandial and greeted him. “I congratulated Justice Rehman with him,” he added. An impression was given that he ignored the CJP.

He was obliged to his post, he said, to safeguard and defend the constitution, adding that he could not endorse anything in contrast to his oath. “Creating a controversial narrative by torturing facts is damaging for the institution,” he added.

Earlier, CJP Bandial Bandial and Justice Isa took part in a tree plantation drive together.

Both the judges reportedly had a pleasant exchange on the occasion. CJP Bandial said, “May Allah bless the institution of judiciary and all other institutions too”.

The plantation drive also saw the participation of other SC judges including Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Athar Minallah.

