Siraj says politicians doing infighting instead of eradicating poverty

02 June,2023 11:22 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Jamaat-e-Islami emir Sirajul Haq said on Friday that politicians of the country were busy fighting each other.

He said, on the other hand, the world was making efforts to improve the lives of the people by eradicating poverty.

In his statement, Mr Haq added India, UAE and Qatar were going to the Mars while mentioning, “our politicians are arranging flour trucks and pledging to end each other.”

He stressed that the biggest enemy of Pakistan was corruption adding rulers have looted even the Tosha Khana mentioning if the Jamaat-e-Islami was given an opportunity to lead the country, it would not take loans from the IMF.

The JI chief every Pakistani was suffering from depression and tension due to economic situation highlighting the country was not poor but the rulers made it so adding all the people involved in Panama Leaks and Pandora Papers should be brought to book.

He highlighted that Pakistan Peoples Party, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf maintained the status quo while claiming that Jamaat-e-Islami wanted to break the status quo.






