PTI's Malik Wasif winds down over 9/5 attacks

Malik Wasif condemns May 9 vandalism

02 June,2023 08:46 pm

MULTAN (Dunya News) – Following the events that transpired on May 9, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Malik Wasif Mazhar Raan on Friday decided to "take a break" from politics.

Speaking to the media, Mr Raan condemned the May 9 vandalism, saying, "Those who are involved in the riots should be brought to justice."

He heaped praise on the army, saying, "The soldiers are serving and protecting the nation."

On Thursday, PTI leader Usman Dar's brother Amir Dar decided to leave the embattled party and quit politics .

Addressing a press conference, Mr Dar condemned the events that unfolded on May 9, adding that he was deciding to quit politics due to business commitments.

"I suffered losses in business because of politics. I have no conflict with any institution," he added."

Speaking about the political future of his brothers, Mr Dar said, "It is up to Usman Dar and Asad Dar to stay or leave the party".