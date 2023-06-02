Election chief unveils ECP's new website

Pakistan Pakistan Election chief unveils ECP's new website

New website will increase people’s participation in polls

02 June,2023 08:40 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja on Friday unveiled the new website of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

— Election Commission of Pakistan (OFFICIAL) (@ECP_Pakistan) June 2, 2023

Sources said the new website would improve people’s participation in the polls with a purpose to provide accurate information to the people.



One of the key features of the new website is its integration with social media platforms, allowing citizens to stay informed in touch with the ECP on social media channels.

