At least four lose life in pursuit of saving drowning child

Fell in a well while saving child

02 June,2023 08:14 pm

QUETTA (Dunya News) – At least four people, including two women, on Friday died in pursuit of saving a drowning child.

Reports said that the incident took place in the area of Kechi Baig where they fell inside a well to save the child, but ended up losing their lives. Police and rescue authorities reached the spot.

PDMA spokesperson said the dead bodies were taken out of the well and shifted to the hospital but they could not be resuscitated.

Police are ascertaining the cause of the incident.



