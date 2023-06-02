Bacha, Kundi welcome ex-PTI lawmaker Jawad Hussain to PPP

02 June,2023 07:42 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) KP interim president Muhammad Ali Bacha and SAPM Faisal Karim Kundi welcomed on Friday former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Malik Jawad Hussain to his party.

Addressing a presser flanked by Mr Kundi, Mr Bacha said, "All PPP workers and parliamentarians would like to express gratitude to Malik Jawad Hussain. I want to reiterate that PPP has always respected its workers".

Mr Hussain had recently left the PTI after the events that transpired on May 9 violence.

On Wednesday, former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani said that the PPP was committed to democracy.

Speaking to media, Mr Gilani said that the people will vote for the party that has a better policy and manifesto. He criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman for dissolving the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies.

Mr Gilani clarified the PPP does not believe in taking "individual" decisions, adding that his party takes any decision along with the allied parties.

Recalling the events that transpired on May 9, Mr Gilani said, "Attacking the military installations is tantamount to attacking a state. The whole world is condemning the May 9 vandalism."