PTI's Ghulam Mohiuddin Chishti calls it quits

Chisti condemns May 9 mayhem

02 June,2023 06:33 pm

GAGGOO MANDI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Pir Ghulam Mohiuddin Chishti on Friday announced to quit the embattled party.

Speaking to media, Mr Chisti condemned the May 9 violence. He said, "I am ready to sacrifice my live for the sake of the country".

On Thursday, PTI Sindh Vice President Ameer Bakhsh Bhutto relinquished his post.

Addressing a press conference along with PTI Sindh Vice President Allah Bakhsh Unar, Mr Bhutto said, "Now I am not interested in politics. I am ready to sacrifice for the sake of the country and my companions".

He added, "I will decide the political future in consultation with my companions".

Speaking about the events that transpired on May 9, Mr Bhutto said, "The vandalism on May 9 is condemnable."

Taking a jibe at the embattled party, Mr Bhutto said, "Why were military installations attacked?"

Meanwhile, Mr Unar also relinquished his posts following the May 9 mayhem.