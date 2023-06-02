May 9 vandalism: Punjab home department forms seven more JITs

The total number of JITs have reached 61

LAHORE (Web Desk) - To tighten the noose around anti-state elements, the Punjab home department has constituted seven new joint investigation teams (JITs) to conduct and finalise investigations into several cases registered in the backdrop of May 9 mayhem and arson attacks on military and government installations throughout the province.

With the constitution of seven new JITs comprising senior police officers, the total number of JITs has reached 61.

Earlier, the department had constituted 53 JITs on May 27. The new JITs have again been constituted after the approval of the Punjab cabinet sub-committee for law and order.

Separately, the home department has also formed a JIT to investigate and report on the murder of an Azad Kashmir judge in Rawalpindi.