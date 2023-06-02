Teenage girl killed, brother injured as truck runs over motorcycle in Lahore

02 June,2023 05:48 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A 17-year-old girl was killed and her brother was critically wounded when the motorcycle they were riding on was ran over by a truck in Lahore on Thursday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred near Shalimar Gardens at the Grand Trunk (GT) Road where a rashly-driven truck hit a motorcycle, killing a girl on the spot and injuring her brother.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital. Rescue sources said that the identity of the victims is not yet known.

According to police, the driver of the truck managed to escape from the scene after the accident.

