PM directs FBR to ensure elimination of illegal sale of tobacco products

02 June,2023 03:26 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday directed the chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to ensure complete elimination of the illegal sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products.

While talking to a delegation of Pakistan Tobacco Company in Islamabad, the Prime Minister said steps should be taken on emergency basis against the illegal sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products.

He also ordered that installation of track and trace system in all the cigarette factories in the country should be ensured by July 15.

He said that the smuggling of cigarettes should be stopped, adding nobody would be allowed to cause loss to the national exchequer. He said strict action should be taken against those involved in selling of smuggled cigarettes and tobacco or those products on which taxes were evaded.

Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar, Advisor to PM Ahad Cheema, Chairman FBR and high ranking officials attended the meeting.

