Pakistan Pakistan Uzbek ambassador calls on Air Chief Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu

Exchange views on matters of mutual interest

01 June,2023 08:16 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Uzbek ambassador to Pakistan Aybek Arif Usmanov on Thursday called on Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu.

PAF spokesperson stated that the meeting underscored the exchange of thoughts on matters of mutual interest and Air Chief shared the PAF’s pragmatic policy decisions aimed at modernising the PAF with Mr Usmanov.

CAS emphasised the longstanding religious, cultural, and historical bond between the two countries which exemplified through robust bilateral relations. The Air Chief also reiterated his unwavering commitment to enhancing the existing ties in terms of military-to-military cooperation and training.

The ambassador expressed his admiration for the exceptional progress made by PAF, particularly in the area of indigenisation and lauded the professionalism of PAF personnel.

