PTI Sindh President Amir Bakhsh Bhutto relinquishes his posts

Allah Bakhsh Unar also relinquishes his posts

01 June,2023 07:12 pm

LARKANA (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh President Ameer Bakhsh Bhutto relinquished his post on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference along with PTI Sindh Vice President Allah Bakhsh Unar, Mr Bhutto said, "Now I am not interested in politics. I am ready to sacrifice for the sake of the country and my companions".

He added, "I will decide the political future in consultation with my companions".

Speaking about the events that transpired on May 9, Mr Bhutto said, "The vandalism on May 9 is condemnable."

Taking a jibe at the embattled party, Mr Bhutto said, "Why were military installations attacked?"

Meanwhile, Mr Unar also relinquished his posts following the May 9 mayhem.