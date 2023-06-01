May 9 violence: LHC declares detention of Yasmin Rashid, other PTI workers in Punjab illegal

Justice Safdar Saleem Shahid issued ruling on petitions challenging their detention

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday ordered the release of all individuals detained in various districts of Punjab under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) in the wake of May 9 mayhem.

LHC’s Justice Safdar Saleem Shahid issued the ruling on petitions filed against the arrest of PTI workers under the MPO.

The court has declared the arrest of political workers, including PTI leader Dr Yasmin Rashid, null and void, ordering authorities to release people arrested in Lahore, Wazirabad, Jhang, Sheikhupura, Hafizabad, Sialkot and other cities of the province.

“The unpleasant and surprise events of May 9 under the shadow of unbridled mob have defaced the peaceful and democratic image of the country and it was the responsibility of the government to arrange for law and order, but not in a way as resorted on the fateful,” reads the judgement.

Justice Shahid termed the reactions witnessed following the arrest of a political leader on May 9 deplorable. He said the government recklessly ordered the detention of countless people over May 9 violence.

There was enough time to arrest people under criminal charges if the government had evidence, he remarked while declaring the orders of deputy commissioners illegal.