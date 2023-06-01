Five dead in Kot Addu blast

Nature of explosion yet to be ascertained

01 June,2023 11:34 am

KOT ADDU (Dunya News) – Five people were killed and three others injured when a blast tore apart a house at Daira Din Panah – a small town located near Kota Addu in Muzaffargarh district - on Thursday.

Although the nature of the explosion is yet to be ascertained, it is reported that scrap and other waste material were being sorted out within the premises.

Police and rescue workers reached the spot soon after receiving the information. As the bodies and the wounded persons were shifted to a hospital, the law enforcers started investigating the matter.

