Amjad Zaidi steps down as Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly speaker

He was elected as speaker in November 2020

01 June,2023 10:46 am

GILGTI (Dunya News) – Amjad Zaidi has resigned as speaker of the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly, Dunya News reported on Thursday.

He was elected as speaker in November 2020. GB Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid said Mr Zaidi had resigned under a pre-decided party agreement.

He said Deputy Speaker Ahmed Advocate had now been nominated for the speaker’s post. He appreciated the outgoing speaker for fulfilling the agreement.

It is recalled that the coalition government of PTI had tabled a no-confidence motion against Amjad Zaidi.