10 injured as bogie of Mianwali Express derails near Faisalabad

Pakistan Pakistan 10 injured as bogie of Mianwali Express derails near Faisalabad

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to hospital.

01 June,2023 05:57 am

FAISALABAD (Dunya News) – At least 10 people were wounded when a bogie of Mianwali Express derailed near Faisalabad on Wednesday night, Dunya News reported.

According Pakistan Railways sources, one of the bogies of train derailed in Chak Jhumra near Faisalabad due to which 10 passengers sustained injuries. Mianwali Express was on its way to Mianwali from Lahore when the accident occurred. Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to hospital.

They also informed that the railway track was damaged due to recent rains which caused the accident. Railways authorities have stated that the rescue operations have been initiated and the main track will be restored soon.

