FM Bilawal reiterates resolve to foster ties with US

Pakistan Pakistan FM Bilawal reiterates resolve to foster ties with US

Bilawal, Blome underscore importance of regional development

31 May,2023 07:56 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome on Wednesday reiterated their commitment to promote bilateral relations between the two countries.

Mr Blome met Mr Bhutto-Zardari, highlighted the issues facing the country after the floods. Mr Bhutto-Zardari and Mr Blome emphasised US cooperation with Pakistan in post-flood reconstruction.

The two top officials also emphasised the importance of regional development.

In connection with the Health Dialogue, Mr Bhutto-Zardari welcomed the Health Dialogue in June.



