Pakistan Pakistan Fawad Chaudhry meets Shah Mahmood Qureshi in jail

Urges him to come out of jail

31 May,2023 08:05 pm

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – PTI defector Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday called on PTI vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Adiala jail.

The meeting underscored the exchange of thoughts on the current political situation. Mr Chaudhry urged Mr Qureshi to come out of jail, saying that it was his priority to have jailed political activists out of jail. “They have to put concerted efforts to pull the country out of the quagmire,” he added.

Mr Qureshi said it was the need of the hour to steer people and activists out of difficulty.

Fawad addresses press conference with PTI defectors

Earlier, Mr Chaudhry after ending the break from politics , vowed to continue his political struggle in a bid to take the country out of the quagmire.

Addressing a presser with PTI defectors including Imran Ismail and Mahmood Moulvi, Mr Chaudhry stressed the need to show "collective responsibility" for bringing "several innocent people and activists behind bars". Stating that the party quitters held talks, Mr Chaudhry said a detailed discussion was also held with Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

He fired a fresh salvo at the incumbent government, saying that the nation cannot be left at the mercy of Zardaris and Nawaz Sharifs.

"Those who are in jail had nothing directly to do with these cases and it is our collective responsibility to bring them out. Even what happened before, it is our collective responsibility to stop it," Mr Chaudhry maintained.