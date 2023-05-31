Impersonator posing as army general apprehended in Rawalpindi

31 May,2023 07:04 pm

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - In a significant development, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cybercrime Circle in Rawalpindi has successfully apprehended a suspect on Wednesday who posed as a general of the Pakistan Army and carried out fraudulent activities, robbing unsuspecting individuals.

The accused, identified as Muhammad Nauman, allegedly resorted to impersonating a high-ranking official of the Pakistan Army to extort money from innocent citizens.

Nauman, who claimed to be a general of the army, managed to deceive multiple victims and illicitly obtained a staggering amount of 28 lakh rupees.

During the arrest, the FIA recovered service cards from the accused, providing further evidence of his fraudulent activities.

Moreover, incriminating evidence was found on Nauman's mobile phone, including photographs of him wearing an army uniform. In addition to that, objectionable material was discovered on the device.

Subsequently, a case has been registered against the accused, and authorities have initiated a thorough investigation to gather more information and determine the extent of his illegal operations.

Authorities urge citizens to remain vigilant and exercise caution when dealing with individuals claiming to be officials of government institutions.

It is essential to verify the identity and credentials of individuals before engaging in any financial transactions or divulging personal information to ensure protection against such fraudulent activities.