NDMA issues warning of potential rain-related disasters in central, northern regions

31 May,2023 06:36 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has sounded the alarm on Wednesday, cautioning residents in the central and northern regions of Pakistan about the potential repercussions of an approaching rainstorm.

In a recent announcement, the NDMA emphasized the likelihood of landslides, floods, and hailstorms that could strike the hilly areas in the wake of heavy rainfall.

Considering the imminent risks, the authority has raised concerns over potential damage to crops and other properties as a result of the anticipated hailstorm.

The NDMA's warning serves as a call to action for local authorities and residents to take necessary precautions and preventive measures to minimize the impact of the impending inclement weather.

In light of this advisory, farmers and landowners in the affected regions are urged to reinforce their agricultural holdings and implement protective measures to safeguard their crops against potential destruction caused by the anticipated hailstorm.

Additionally, residents residing in vulnerable areas prone to landslides and floods are advised to stay vigilant and prepared.

The NDMA has also urged the provincial disaster management authorities to remain on high alert and ensure the readiness of their response mechanisms.

This includes prepositioning emergency response teams, rescue equipment, and necessary supplies in areas that are likely to be most affected by the adverse weather conditions.

Citizens have been advised to stay updated with weather forecasts and heed any warnings or instructions issued by local authorities. The NDMA's warning underscores the significance of early preparedness and proactive measures to mitigate the risks associated with natural disasters.