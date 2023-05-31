PML-Q considers APC amid political imbroglio

PML-Q intends to negotiate with country's political leadership

31 May,2023 06:28 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – In view of the political crisis in the country, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) on Wednesday proposed to convene an All Parties Conference (APC) meeting.

The PML-Q will take the final decision regarding the convening of APC. In case of approval of APC, all political and religious parties will be invited to the join the huddle.

The sources divulged the PML-Q intends to negotiate with the political leadership of the country to get the country out of the political crisis.

On Monday, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) naib emir Liaquat Baloch held a meeting with PML-Q supremo Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain,

During the meeting, Mr Hussain acknowledged the severity of the events that unfolded on May 9, emphasised that condemnation alone is insufficient. He called for unity among all politicians, emphasizing the need for collective action in order to address the challenges faced by the country.

Mr Baloch, highlighting the dire circumstances of inflation and unemployment, stressed that the situation has made it increasingly difficult for the people to sustain their livelihoods.

He expressed his belief that dialogue is the key to resolving these issues, stating that all problems can be effectively tackled through open discussions.

Furthermore, he underscored the importance of holding elections on time, stating that political stability can only be achieved if the electoral process is conducted as scheduled.