Sheikh Rashid sees civil war if SC doesn't make decisions as per constitution

Says Chief Justice Bandial is the only hope

31 May,2023 03:07 pm

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid on Wednesday described Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial as the only hope for the nation and warned that the country would witness civil war if the Supreme Court did not make decisions according to the law and the constitution.

سابق وفاقی وزير داخلہ شیخ رشید احمد کی چیف جسٹس آف پاکستان جناب عمر عطا بندیال صاحب سے خصوصی اپیل pic.twitter.com/TSVurU6D52 — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) May 31, 2023

In a video message posted on microblogging website Twitter, Mr Rashid, addressing the chief justice, said he was appealing to him for the first time. Filth was being spread in the state and politics, he said and claimed that three persons were assigned with the task to eliminate him.

The former interior minister said he wasn’t among those attending the meeting when the federal cabinet considered the Al-Qadir Trust agenda. He wasn’t on good terms with Shahzad Akbar – the accountability czar in the Imran Khan-led government, Mr Rashid said, adding that he would prefer death over being a false witness.

He added that around 80 to 90 people had attacked his house early in the morning and whisked away his personal staff to some undisclosed location. “I served as minister 16 times. I am ready to appear in person [before NAB or any other body] if corruption is found in any of these 16 ministries.”

My House in F-7-4 after police raid at 3AM today pic.twitter.com/2Qoe7xH0JD — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) May 31, 2023

Mr Rashid said how an ordinary person could survive if there wasn’t rule of law and constitution in the country, urging the chief justice to take notice of the situation as, according to the AML head, great injustices were being committed in the country.

After Almighty Allah, the people were looking towards the Supreme Court, he remarked and added if even the chief justice did not make decisions as per constitution [and] law, then the country would face destruction. “Therefore, it is your responsibility to take notice of this [state of affairs],” Mr Rashid asked the chief justice.



