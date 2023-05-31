PTI deserters complete century

Fawad, Shireen Mazari, Kayani, Khusro Bakhtiar, Jamshed Cheema, Maleeka, Zaidi are among defectors

31 May,2023 12:48 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders who deserted the party have completed a century.

Prominent among deserters are either the leaders who were detained after May 9 riots or those who were not detained but they announced to quit the party as a protest against the violent incidents. Several leaders are those who have been members of the national or provincial assemblies.

Fawad Chaudhry, Shireen Mazari, Aamir Kayani, Khusro Bakhtiar, Jamshed Cheema, Musarrat Jamshed Cheema and Maleeka Bukhari are also among those who parted ways with Imran Khan. The process of leaving Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf by its leaders is still ongoing.

Yesterday, former MPA from Khanewal Imran Pervez also left PTI and announced to take a break from politics. Similarly, former Special Assistant Ahmed Hussain Shah from Mansehra also said goodbye to Tehreek-e-Insaf.