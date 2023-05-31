Judge Sardar Amjad Ishaq laid to rest in Rawalakot

District and Sessions Judge Mirpur Sardar Amjad Ishaq was laid to rest in Rawalakot on Tuesday.

31 May,2023 01:25 am

MIRPUR (Dunya News) - District and Sessions Judge Mirpur Sardar Amjad Ishaq, who was shot dead allegedly by the bandits at his private residence at Bahria Town in Rawalpindi, was laid to rest in Rawalakot on Tuesday.

“Armed dacoits broke into the house of Judge Sardar Amjad Ishaq located in Bahria Town Housing Society in Rawalpindi and gunned him down when he resisted robbery attempt,” said police, quoting family members.

Meanwhile, Rawat police has reportedly registered a case and started investigations.

The late judge was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard at his native village Hoorna Mehra in Rawalakot district in the presence of thousands of mourners belonging to all walks of life, including officials of superior and subordinate judiciary, lawyers, civil administration, social and political workers, members of the business fraternity and other segments of the civil society from various parts of AJK.

Judge Sardar Amjad Ishaq, hailing from Rawalakot district of Azad Jammu Kashmir, served as the district and sessions judge in various districts of the state during his long distinguished career.

In response to the call of Azad Jammu Kashmir Bar Council, the legal community at all tehsil and district bar associations observed day-long mourning to express grief over the gruesome murder of the said judge.



